Polish Festival @ Fed Square 2018

Polish Festival @ Fed Square Source: SBS
Published 28 October 2018 at 5:46pm, updated 28 October 2018 at 6:00pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Polish Festival @ Federation Square, is a celebration of Polish culture in Melbourne. It is Australia’s largest annual Polish community event. Grzegorz Machnacki & Renata Stanislawska- Nowak from organizing committee talks about program of the 2018 festival.
Published 28 October 2018 at 5:46pm, updated 28 October 2018 at 6:00pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share