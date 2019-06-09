Polish Film Festival in Australia 2019

SBS Polish

Bozena Rutecki, Dagmara Mikolajewska, Dorota Sosnowska, Robert Domanski from Polish Cinema in Australia Source: SBS

Published 9 June 2019 at 4:16pm, updated 9 June 2019 at 4:28pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Organizers of Polish Film Festival in Australia, Robert Domanski, Bozena Rutecki, Dagmara Mikolajewska, Dorota Sosnowska are sharing their plans in promoting Polish Cinema in Melbourne and Sydney in 2019...this is the first part of the interview ... the continuation soon.

