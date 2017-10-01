SBS Polish

Polish interpreters in Australia

SBS Polish

interpreters

Andrzej Kozłowski , Lucyna Dymorz Bąk, Magdalena Livingstone Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2017 at 4:43pm, updated 1 October 2017 at 4:55pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Polish interpretors Lucyna Dymorz Bak, Magdalena Livingstone and Andrzej Kozlowski visited RadioSBS studio to talk about the new organization called POLSIT representing Polish translators in Australia.

Published 1 October 2017 at 4:43pm, updated 1 October 2017 at 4:55pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...