Polish Joanna Pajkowska on Rogewave in Sydney-Hobart race.

Joanna Pajkowska

Cpt. Joanna Asia Pajkowska at the finish of her solo non-stop circumnavigation, Plymouth 2019. Source: (image: Alex Nebelski)

Published 25 December 2019 at 4:42pm, updated 25 December 2019 at 5:11pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Jonna Pajkowska, the first Polish woman to circumnavigate the world non-stop solo, will start tomorrow, December 26 in Sydney-Hobart yacht race. She will sail as a member of the Australian crew on Rogewave No. 75.

