Polish Language on HSC in Australia

Students taking HSC exams

HSC students who are unable to travel outside of Sydney's municipal limits will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine next week. Source: SBS

Published 16 February 2021 at 5:24pm
By Dorota Banasiak
The HSC Polish exam can be taken all over Australia. It is the same written exam for all Polish language students in the country, says Marianna Łacek, a well known pedagogue and a Polish and English language teacher.

