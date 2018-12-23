Polish Missionary from Papua New Guinea

Bishop Dariusz Kaluza, a missionary from Papua New Guinea and father Kamil Zylczynski from the Society of Christ in Australia. Source: SBS
Published 23 December 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 23 December 2018 at 3:42pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Meet Bishop Dariusz Kaluza, a missionary from Papua New Guinea and father Kamil Zylczynski from the Society of Christ in Australia...This is a part 1 of the story.
Published 23 December 2018 at 3:38pm, updated 23 December 2018 at 3:42pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share