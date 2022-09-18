Polish Museum and Archives in Australia banquet

More information on the website :
śp. dr. Zdzisław Derwiński, były prezes Muzeum i Archiwum Polonii Australijskiej Credit: Lucyna Artymiuk
Published 18 September 2022 at 2:41pm, updated 5 hours ago at 3:03pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Lucyna Artymiuk, acting president of the Polish Museum and Archives in Australia, invites you to a charity banquet on the first anniversary of the death of Dr. Zdzisław Derwiński ...
