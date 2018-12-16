Polish parliamentarians in Australia

MP Grzegorz Dlugi, MP Elzbieta Stepien, MP Tomasz Latos Source: SBS
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Polish parliamentarians from Polish-Australian group in the Polish parliament recently visited Australia and talked with Australian parliamentarians from the Friends of Poland group. The delegation included: MP Elżbieta Stępien (Nowoczesna), the chairwoman of the Polish-Australian Parliamentary Group and two vice-chairmens of the group: MP Grzegorz Długi (Kukiz'15) and MP Tomasz Latos (PiS).
