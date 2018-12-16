SBS Polish

Polish parliamentarians in Australia

Polish parliamentarians

MP Grzegorz Dlugi, MP Elzbieta Stepien, MP Tomasz Latos

Published 16 December 2018 at 4:20pm, updated 16 December 2018 at 4:35pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

Polish parliamentarians from Polish-Australian group in the Polish parliament recently visited Australia and talked with Australian parliamentarians from the Friends of Poland group. The delegation included: MP Elżbieta Stępien (Nowoczesna), the chairwoman of the Polish-Australian Parliamentary Group and two vice-chairmens of the group: MP Grzegorz Długi (Kukiz'15) and MP Tomasz Latos (PiS).

