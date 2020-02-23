Polish perspective of the history of World War II ...

Dr. Karol Nawrocki, dyrektor Muzeum II Wojny Światowej w Gdańsku w studio Radia SBS. Source: SBS
Published 23 February 2020 at 4:56pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Interview with the director of the Museum of the World War II in Gdańsk, Dr. Karol Nawrocki, who, together with a museum delegation, visits Australia and meets representatives of Australian museums of the WW II, as well as records interviews with Polish veterans living in Australia.
