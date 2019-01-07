SBS Polish

Polish Poetry. Episode 10

SBS Polish

Andrzej Siedlecki

Source: SBS Radio

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 January 2019 at 3:47pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of regaining Independence, we offer a series of 12 episodes presenting Polish poetry from the Renaissance to the twentieth century. The choice and presentation by Andrzej Siedlecki, actor and director, a former Polish language lecturer at the University of Macquarie in Sydney. Episode 10.

Published 7 January 2019 at 3:47pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...