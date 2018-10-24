Polish Poetry. Episode 2

Source: SBS Polish
By Andrzej Siedlecki
On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of regaining Independence, we offer a series of 12 episodes presenting Polish poetry from the Renaissance to the twentieth century. The choice and presentation by Andrzej Siedlecki, actor and director, a former Polish language lecturer at the University of Macquarie in Sydney. Episode 2
