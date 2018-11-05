Polish Poetry. Episode 4

Source: SBS Radio
Published 5 November 2018 at 3:46pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of regaining Independence, we offer a series of 12 episodes presenting Polish poetry from the Renaissance to the twentieth century. The choice and presentation by Andrzej Siedlecki, actor and director, a former Polish language lecturer at the University of Macquarie in Sydney. Episode 4
Published 5 November 2018 at 3:46pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share