Polish Poetry. Episode 9

Source: SBS Radio
Published 7 January 2019 at 3:37pm, updated 7 January 2019 at 3:42pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of regaining Independence, we offer a series of 12 episodes presenting Polish poetry from the Renaissance to the twentieth century. The choice and presentation by Andrzej Siedlecki, actor and director, a former Polish language lecturer at the University of Macquarie in Sydney. Episode 9.
Published 7 January 2019 at 3:37pm, updated 7 January 2019 at 3:42pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share