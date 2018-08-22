Polish President opens Polish Investment & Trade Agency in Sydney

Andrzej Duda meets journalists in Sydney Source: Jakub Szymczuk
Published 22 August 2018 at 5:14pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:37pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Polish President Andrzej Duda during his official visit in Australia opened the Polish Investment and Trade Agency's (PAIH) office in Sydney as well as the Conference on Polish Australian Technology and Innovation in the Resource and Energy Sectors.
