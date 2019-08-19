SBS Polish

Polish Saturday School in Liverpool, Sydney

Polish School Liverpool, Sydney

Source: Polish School Liverpool, Sydney

Published 19 August 2019 at 10:38am, updated 21 August 2019 at 8:52am
By Anna Sadurska
Available in other languages

Polish Saturday School of Liverpool had the honor of hosting the Minister of Multiculturalism in New South Wales, Mr. John Sidoti. The purpose of the visit was to discuss the help to rebuild the school after the hailstorm damage in December 2018. There is also an excerpt of the interview of the student Izabella Wojciechowski with Minister John Sidoti.

