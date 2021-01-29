Polish Saturday Schools start 30 January

SBS PolishOther ways to listen Polish Saturday Schools start 30 JanuaryPlay08:00SBS PolishOther ways to listen Source: Polish Saturday School in RandwickGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (14.67MB)Published 29 January 2021 at 3:11pmSource: SBS The benefits of learning PolishPublished 29 January 2021 at 3:11pmSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesThe situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022'Vechi Acum' in Australia...Exhibition 'Borders'The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022