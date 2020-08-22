Polish Saturday's School in Liverpool

Daniel Wojciechowski I Stefan Kowalik – Skrzypce Source: Evelina Ellsmore
Published 22 August 2020 at 1:02pm, updated 22 August 2020 at 5:30pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The teacher and headmistress of the Polish school in Liverpool, Ewelina Ellsmore, talks about an interesting initiative in which children from Polish community schools from all over the world, took part.
Published 22 August 2020 at 1:02pm, updated 22 August 2020 at 5:30pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share