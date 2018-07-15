Polish school in St.Albans Source: SBS
Published 15 July 2018 at 4:39pm, updated 15 July 2018 at 5:00pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Meet students, parents and teachers from the Saturday's Polish School in St. Albans. The oldest and rich in tradition school has recently visited the studio of the Polish Program at SBS Radio in Melbourne.
