Polish schools in Victoria

Dzieci z polskiej szkoly Source: PCCV

Published 24 February 2018 at 2:59pm, updated 24 February 2018 at 4:21pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Do you want your children, grandchildren to speak Polish? Polish Saturday's Schools in Victoria classes started... Interview with the coordinators of the Polish language schools from Polish Community Council of Victoria, Bozena Iwanowska and Monika Krajewska, Magdalena Delport.

