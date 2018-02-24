Polish schools in Victoria

Dzieci z polskiej szkoly Source: PCCV
Do you want your children, grandchildren to speak Polish? Polish Saturday's Schools in Victoria classes started... Interview with the coordinators of the Polish language schools from Polish Community Council of Victoria, Bozena Iwanowska and Monika Krajewska, Magdalena Delport.
