Polish scientist wins the award

Dr Bartlomiej Kolodziejczyk Source: SBS
Published 7 January 2018 at 4:07pm, updated 7 January 2018 at 4:09pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Bartlomiej Kolodziejczyk, a young Polish researcher received an award: "The International Alumnus of the Year" in Victoria. What is the condition of science in Australia? ... does the government support innovation?
Published 7 January 2018 at 4:07pm, updated 7 January 2018 at 4:09pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share