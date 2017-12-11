Polish scientists in the world?

Adam Warzel on V Kongres Polskich Towarzystw Naukowych w Świecie, 2017 Source: Adam Warzel
Published 11 December 2017 at 12:29pm, updated 11 December 2017 at 12:31pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Adam Warzel, chairman of Australian Polish Institute recently took part in V Congress of Polish Scientific Societies in the World. Its theme was the situation of the Polish- born academics around the world.
Available in other languages
