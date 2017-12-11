Polish scientists in the world?

SBS Polish

V Kongres Polskich Towarzystw Naukowych w Świecie.

Adam Warzel on V Kongres Polskich Towarzystw Naukowych w Świecie, 2017 Source: Adam Warzel

Published 11 December 2017 at 12:29pm, updated 11 December 2017 at 12:31pm
By Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Adam Warzel, chairman of Australian Polish Institute recently took part in V Congress of Polish Scientific Societies in the World. Its theme was the situation of the Polish- born academics around the world.

