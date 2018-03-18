SBS Polish

Polish Senior Picnic in Melbourne

SBS Polish

Senior Picnic

Senior Picnic Source: PCCV

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 March 2018 at 4:35pm, updated 18 March 2018 at 4:38pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Polish Senior Picnic took place on Wednesday 14 March, in the Polish house "Syrena" in Rowville. The event was organized by the social services organization Polcare and Polish Community Council of Victoria.

Published 18 March 2018 at 4:35pm, updated 18 March 2018 at 4:38pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...