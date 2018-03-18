Polish Senior Picnic in Melbourne

Senior Picnic Source: PCCV
Published 18 March 2018 at 4:35pm, updated 18 March 2018 at 4:38pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Polish Senior Picnic took place on Wednesday 14 March, in the Polish house "Syrena" in Rowville. The event was organized by the social services organization Polcare and Polish Community Council of Victoria.
