Polish Seniors poetry

Published 21 December 2018 at 2:12pm, updated 21 December 2018 at 2:20pm
By Marek Smalec
Source: SBS
On Wednesday, November 21 at the Polish Club 'Syrena' in Rowville, a ceremony of awarding the 20th Senior Poetry Competition was held, organized by the Federation of Polish Community Council in Victoria. During the Jubilee ceremony, an edition of the Anthology of Poems of Polish Seniors who took part in poetry contests over the SBS Radio reporter, Marek Smalec also was in Rowvile.

