Polish War Plane in the Making

Polish War Plane

Source: Illawarra Mercury

Published 25 April 2018 at 5:21pm, updated 25 April 2018 at 5:31pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Andrzej Krajewski and other Poles from Wollongong are bringing to life a PZL P11z fighter plane used to defend Poland in World War II. A life-size replica will stand outside the Illawarra Polish Museum in Gwynneville.

