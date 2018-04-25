Polish War Plane in the Making

Source: Illawarra Mercury
Published 25 April 2018 at 5:21pm, updated 25 April 2018 at 5:31pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Andrzej Krajewski and other Poles from Wollongong are bringing to life a PZL P11z fighter plane used to defend Poland in World War II. A life-size replica will stand outside the Illawarra Polish Museum in Gwynneville.
