Political leaders throw weight behind same sex marriage
Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten (centre) poses for a photograph with protestors at a rally in support for marriage equality in Sydney. Source: AAP
Published 9 October 2017 at 4:37pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:36am
By Anna Sadurska, Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
The nation's political leaders have thrown their weight behind the 'yes' vote in the same sex marriage postal survey. The Prime Minister and Opposition Leader... both declaring it's an issue that crosses the political divide.
