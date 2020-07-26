Poster of the competition 'PolMusicA' in Australia Source: PolMusicA
Published 26 July 2020 at 6:08pm, updated 26 July 2020 at 6:12pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS

Grzegorz Machnacki from Society of Polish Culture in Victoria talks about the next edition of the Music Competition for young performers in Australia ....Will the organizers manage to organize these events this year?
