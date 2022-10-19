SBS Polish

Polish documentary „Pisklaki” - „The Fledglings” - at Adelaide Film Festival.

Published 19 October 2022 at 5:08pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Meet Lidia Duda, director of the film "Pisklaki" - "The Fledglings". This documentary comedy-drama is an intimate story about the need for closeness, friendship and the power of touch. The film is full of delicacy and humour, it won four awards during the 19th edition of the Millenium Doc Against Gravity festival. Screening at the Adelaide Film Festival from October 21.

