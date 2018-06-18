SBS Polish

Polution by nanoparticles...

SBS Polish

Dr Bartlomiej Kolodziejczyk

Dr Bartlomiej Kolodziejczyk Source: Dr B.Kolodziejczyk

Published 18 June 2018 at 12:31pm, updated 18 June 2018 at 12:33pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Dr. Bartlomiej Kolodziejczyk, a young scientist from Melbourne, talks about a conference in Mexico, where a group of experts from the world was discussing how humanity must protect itself against pollution of nano-particles...This is part 1 of the interview.

