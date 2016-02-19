SBS Polish

Population of Australia hits 24 million

Published 19 February 2016 at 9:33pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Magda Dejneka, Julia Calixto
Available in other languages

At 12.51AM Australian Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, Australia's total population ticked over to 24 million. The Australian Bureau of Statistics says that figure comes 17 years earlier than was predicted in the late 1990s. Experts say planning must begin immediately for a bigger Australia.

