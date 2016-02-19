Population of Australia hits 24 million

getty Source: Getty Images
Published 19 February 2016 at 9:33pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Magda Dejneka, Julia Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
At 12.51AM Australian Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, Australia's total population ticked over to 24 million. The Australian Bureau of Statistics says that figure comes 17 years earlier than was predicted in the late 1990s. Experts say planning must begin immediately for a bigger Australia.
Published 19 February 2016 at 9:33pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Magda Dejneka, Julia Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share