President Andrzej Duda on Trade and Energy

President Andrzej Duda after Opening of PAIH and the Energy Forum in Sydney. Source: Lukasz Szymczuk
Published 22 August 2018 at 9:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:37pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda during his official visit in Australia opened the Polish Agency of Investment and Trade in Sydney as well as the Polish-Australian Technology and Innovation in Energy Sector Conference.
