SBS Polish

President Andrzej Duda on Trade and Energy

SBS Polish

Polish President in Australia

President Andrzej Duda after Opening of PAIH and the Energy Forum in Sydney. Source: Lukasz Szymczuk

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 August 2018 at 9:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:37pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda during his official visit in Australia opened the Polish Agency of Investment and Trade in Sydney as well as the Polish-Australian Technology and Innovation in Energy Sector Conference.

Published 22 August 2018 at 9:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:37pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Anna Sadurska
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...