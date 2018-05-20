Prestigious Concert in Sydney

poster 'Tribute to Freedom' Source: SBS
Published 20 May 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 20 May 2018 at 4:37pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Grzegorz Machnacki from the Society of Polish Culture in Australia talks about the prestigious Concert of classical music in Sydney Town Hall, as part of the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Poland Regaining the Independence.
Published 20 May 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 20 May 2018 at 4:37pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share