Prevention, detection, and treatment is cruel for cancer patients in Australia

Sunscreen use can prevent skin cancer, but there are concerns that it may increase the risk of vitamin D deficiency. Source: Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0), Vitamin D Deficiency, Flicker
Published 8 June 2022 at 3:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:09pm
By Sunil Awasthi, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
New research has found that more than one million Australians will die of cancer over the next 25 years unless early detection and intervention occurs. These figures have sparked calls for the government to pour more money into research and prevention measures.
