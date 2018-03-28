SBS Polish

Private Health Insurance - No Value for Money?

Private Health Insurance

Medibank Private's year profit has risen to $449.5 million, but the insurer has flagged tough conditions in the year ahead. Source: AAP

Published 28 March 2018


With health funds raising premiums by 70 per cent over the past decade, consumer groups are calling for a system overhaul to ensure value for money.

