Private Health Insurance - No Value for Money?

Medibank Private's year profit has risen to $449.5 million, but the insurer has flagged tough conditions in the year ahead. Source: AAP
Published 28 March 2018 at 5:27pm, updated 28 March 2018 at 5:31pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With health funds raising premiums by 70 per cent over the past decade, consumer groups are calling for a system overhaul to ensure value for money.
Published 28 March 2018 at 5:27pm, updated 28 March 2018 at 5:31pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share