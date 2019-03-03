SBS Polish

Prof. Dariusz Stola... about March 1968.

SBS Polish

Prof. Dariusz Stola

Prof. Dariusz Stola Source: POLIN Museum of History of Polish Jews

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 March 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 3 March 2019 at 4:49pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prof. Dariusz Stola, a historian and CEO of POLIN Museum of History of Polish Jews is coming to Melbourne to present an inaugural oration: "The 1968 “Anti-Zionist Campaign” in Poland and its echoes today - Polish debates on the Holocaust " (Monash University , 3 April).

Published 3 March 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 3 March 2019 at 4:49pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...