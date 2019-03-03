Prof. Dariusz Stola... about March 1968.

Prof. Dariusz Stola Source: POLIN Museum of History of Polish Jews
Published 3 March 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 3 March 2019 at 4:49pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Prof. Dariusz Stola, a historian and CEO of POLIN Museum of History of Polish Jews is coming to Melbourne to present an inaugural oration: "The 1968 “Anti-Zionist Campaign” in Poland and its echoes today - Polish debates on the Holocaust " (Monash University , 3 April).
