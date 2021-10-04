SBS Polish

Prof. Lidia Morawska - do masks protect us from COVID infection?

QUT Professor Lidia Morawska, Director, International Laboratory for Air Quality and Health Source: QUT

Published 4 October 2021 at 3:53pm, updated 4 October 2021 at 3:56pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Physicist, Professor Lidia Morawska, was included in Time Magazine's list of the most influential people of 2021.Together with a group of scientists, she convinced the World Health Organization (WHO) that the coronavirus is transmitted through the air. How to protect yourself from the virus and and whether the masks are effective, explains Distinguished Professor Lidia Morawska, PhD from Queensland University of Technology.

