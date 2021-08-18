SBS Polish

Prof. Sev Ozdowski honored with Falun Gong Human Rights Award

Sev Ozdowski Falun Gong Human Rights Award

Source: Sev Ozdowski

Published 18 August 2021 at 5:31pm, updated 23 August 2021 at 5:07pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Professor Sev Ozdowski, who was awarded the prestigious 2021 Friends of Falun Gong Human Rights Award for his contribution to the protection of human rights, talks about the human organs trafficking in China.

Professor Sev Ozdowski  was the Australian Human Rights Commissioner and Disability Discrimination Commissioner (2000-2005), and since 2014 he is the president of the Australian Multicultural Council. Sev Ozdowski is also a Professor and Vice-Chancellor's Fellow at Western Sydney University and Hon. Professor at the University of Sydney.

