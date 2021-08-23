Prof. Sev Ozdowski - protecting human rights

Professor Sev Ozdowski is the former Australian Human Rights Commissioner and Disability Discrimination Commissioner (2000-2005), and since 2014 he is the president of the Australian Multicultural Council. Sev Ozdowski is also a Professor and Vice-Chancellor's Fellow at Western Sydney University and Hon. Professor at the University of Sydney.
Published 23 August 2021 at 4:45pm, updated 23 August 2021 at 5:05pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Professor Sev Ozdowski, awarded with the prestigious 2021 Friends of Falun Gong Human Rights Award, speaks about his work protecting human rights in Australia and the advisory role of the Australian Multicultural Council.
