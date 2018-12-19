Project Manage the Pre-Christmas Rush

Source: Rozalia Tybulewicz
Published 19 December 2018 at 5:09pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 5:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Presented by Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Project management is the new age term for being organised and knowing how to organise and lead others. The approach applies to big or small projects like major work restructuring, baking a cake or getting ready for Christmas, says project manager Rozalia Tybulewicz, .
