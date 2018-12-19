SBS Polish

Project Manage the Pre-Christmas Rush

SBS Polish

Project Managemenet

Source: Rozalia Tybulewicz

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2018 at 5:09pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 5:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Presented by Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Project management is the new age term for being organised and knowing how to organise and lead others. The approach applies to big or small projects like major work restructuring, baking a cake or getting ready for Christmas, says project manager Rozalia Tybulewicz, .

Published 19 December 2018 at 5:09pm, updated 19 December 2018 at 5:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Presented by Dorota Banasiak
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...