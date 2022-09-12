SBS Polish

Proclamation of King Charles III as Head of State in Australia.

FEDERAL PROCLAMATION OF KING CHARLES III

Governor-General David Hurley at the Proclamation of King Charles III, on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra, Sunday, September 11, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 12 September 2022 at 5:14pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Sunil Awasthi, Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS

On Sunday 11 September 2022, King Charles III has been officially confirmed as Australia's new Head of State. The formal proclamation ceremony took place at Parliament House in Canberra.

