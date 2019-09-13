SBS Polish

Promoting Bilingualism - Training and Support for Teachers and Parents

Bilingualism

Source: Polish Saturday School - Randwick

Published 13 September 2019 at 2:33pm, updated 13 September 2019 at 3:26pm
By Dorota Banasiak
Available in other languages

Polish Teachers Conference will run over two days providing new skills for teachers and parents in supporting kids learning and maintaining a second language, says Mrs Gosia Vella Program Coordinator Polish School of Sydney - Randwik and teacher Saturday School of Community Languages. Free workshop for parents will be held on Sunday 15th September from 9.30 am, at the Polish House - Dom Polski in Ashfield.

