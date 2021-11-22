SBS Polish

Protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Australia

People participate in 'The Worldwide Rally for Freedom' protest against in Melbourne, Saturday, 20 November, 2021.

People participate in 'The Worldwide Rally for Freedom' protest against in Melbourne, Saturday, 20 November, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 22 November 2021 at 5:05pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Claire Slattery, Abby Dinham
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Australia's cities and towns to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions. A counter-rally decrying "the growth of the far-right" was also staged in Melbourne.

