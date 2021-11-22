Protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Australia

People participate in 'The Worldwide Rally for Freedom' protest against in Melbourne, Saturday, 20 November, 2021. Source: AAP
Published 22 November 2021 at 5:05pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Claire Slattery, Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Australia's cities and towns to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions. A counter-rally decrying "the growth of the far-right" was also staged in Melbourne.
Published 22 November 2021 at 5:05pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:27pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Claire Slattery, Abby Dinham
Source: SBS
Share