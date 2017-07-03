Protests Against Government Visa overhaul

AAP Source: AAP
Published 3 July 2017 at 4:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:51am
By Magda Dejneka, Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Protesters have taken to the streets against the Federal Government's overhaul of migrant settlement and work visa requirements. They say the Australian Citizenship Amendment Bill before parliament is discriminatory and will stop many permanent residents from ever becoming citizens of the country.
