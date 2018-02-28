School children playing outdoors on climbing equipment in the playground Source: Getty Images
Published 28 February 2018 at 3:05pm, updated 28 February 2018 at 3:07pm
By Marianna Łacek
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Public or private school or maybe selective - in several subsequent meetings, Marianna Åacek, a valued teacher and educator will explain the differences between schools, which may allow you to make the right decision. Today on public schools.
Published 28 February 2018 at 3:05pm, updated 28 February 2018 at 3:07pm
By Marianna Łacek
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share