SBS Polish

Public or private school or maybe selective ?

SBS Polish

School Children Outdoors on Play Equipment

School children playing outdoors on climbing equipment in the playground Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 February 2018 at 3:05pm, updated 28 February 2018 at 3:07pm
By Marianna Łacek
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Public or private school or maybe selective - in several subsequent meetings, Marianna Åacek, a valued teacher and educator will explain the differences between schools, which may allow you to make the right decision. Today on public schools.

Published 28 February 2018 at 3:05pm, updated 28 February 2018 at 3:07pm
By Marianna Łacek
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...