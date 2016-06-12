SBS Polish

Queen and "The Honey Bees"

SBS Polish

Marta Kaczmarek

Marta Kaczmarek Source: Red Stich

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2016 at 4:33pm, updated 12 June 2016 at 6:06pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Actress Marta Kaczmarek talks about her new role in Red Stich production The Honey Bees" by Caleb Lewis.

Published 12 June 2016 at 4:33pm, updated 12 June 2016 at 6:06pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dates: Tue 14 Jun Sat 16 July (Preview 14-16June)

Times: Tue Sat 8.00pm, Sun 6.30pm

Matinees: Sat at 3pm

Venue:
Red Stitch Actors Theatre
, Rear 2 Chapel St, St Kilda

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...