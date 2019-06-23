SBS Polish

Queen's Birthday Awards: Mosze Majer Fiszman OAM

Mosze Fiszman OAM

Mosze Majer Fiszman OAM Source: Photo by Perry Trotter

Published 23 June 2019 at 4:06pm, updated 23 June 2019 at 4:14pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Available in other languages

The late Mr. Mosze Majer Fiszman, co-founder of Australian Society of Polish Jews and their Descendants received a Medal Order of Australia. His daughter, Mrs. Anna Fiszman, is sharing her story about beloved father.

