Queen's Birthday Awards: Zygmunt Bielinski OAM

Zygmunt Bieliński OAM, in Syrena Rowville Source: SBS
Published 23 June 2019 at 3:45pm, updated 23 June 2019 at 3:52pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Several community leaders have been recognized in this year's Queen's Birthday Awards for their cultural contributions. Among them Zygmunt Bielinski OAM. He is sharing his experience of work with Polish Community in Rowvville.
Published 23 June 2019 at 3:45pm, updated 23 June 2019 at 3:52pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share