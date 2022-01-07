Radio program for Polish seniors - odc. 90

Malgorzata Zuchowska with Polish seniors Source: 'Polcare'
Published 7 January 2022 at 5:00pm
By Malgorzata Zuchowska
Source: SBS
90 mini radio drama for Polish seniors, prepared by Małgorzata Żuchowska, manager of the Polish Social Services Office "Polcare" in Oakleigh. Today about the beautiful, almost forgotten habit of singing carols and the wisdom of life that can help us move through the new year 2022 with a smile and a positive attitude.
