SBS Polish

Radio program for Polish seniors - odc. 90

SBS Polish

Polcare

Malgorzata Zuchowska with Polish seniors Source: 'Polcare'

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 January 2022 at 5:00pm
By Malgorzata Zuchowska
Source: SBS

90 mini radio drama for Polish seniors, prepared by Małgorzata Żuchowska, manager of the Polish Social Services Office "Polcare" in Oakleigh. Today about the beautiful, almost forgotten habit of singing carols and the wisdom of life that can help us move through the new year 2022 with a smile and a positive attitude.

Published 7 January 2022 at 5:00pm
By Malgorzata Zuchowska
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022