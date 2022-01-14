RAT- about rapid antigen test

RAT kit Source: AAP Image/Joel Carrett NO ARCHIVING
Published 14 January 2022 at 3:41pm, updated 20 January 2022 at 2:27pm
By Massilia Aili
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
RAT- rapid antigen test, application and reporting of results on the serviceNSW website. For information in your language on medical measures and support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit sbs.com.au/coronavirus.
Published 14 January 2022 at 3:41pm, updated 20 January 2022 at 2:27pm
By Massilia Aili
Presented by Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share