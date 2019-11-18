SBS Polish

Re-imagining aged care in Australia

SBS Polish

An elderly woman uses a mobility walker in Sydney on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING

An elderly woman uses a mobility walker in Sydney on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2019 at 5:02pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Interim Report by the Aged Care Royal Commission reveals a substandard residential aged care sector plagued by poor care and safety standards. As Australia looks at improving the care of our ageing population, it must also consider the complex cultural needs of our multicultural seniors.

Published 18 November 2019 at 5:02pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kasia Lisaj (2).jpg

Polski Festiwal@Fed Square 2022

Stop war in Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine - summary 28 October 2022

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...