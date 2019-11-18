Re-imagining aged care in Australia

An elderly woman uses a mobility walker in Sydney on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 18 November 2019 at 5:02pm
By Magda Dejneka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Interim Report by the Aged Care Royal Commission reveals a substandard residential aged care sector plagued by poor care and safety standards. As Australia looks at improving the care of our ageing population, it must also consider the complex cultural needs of our multicultural seniors.
