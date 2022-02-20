SBS Polish

Reconstruction of the portrait of Stanisław De Tarczyński

SBS Polish

Stanisław De Tarczyński (1882-1952)

Joanna Lang oraz jej praca... Source: J.Lang

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 February 2022 at 4:58pm, updated 21 February 2022 at 9:23am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS

Joanna Lang, art conservator and curator of the Warsaw Uprising Museum, currently a member of the Board of Polish Museum and Archives in Australia, share a story of reconstructing the portrait of the violinist Stanisław De Tarczyński (1882-1952).

Published 20 February 2022 at 4:58pm, updated 21 February 2022 at 9:23am
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022